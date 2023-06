NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the MPV scale has been registered northeast of Almaty city earlier this morning, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 357 km of Almaty city. The quake was registered today at 03:29 a.m. Almaty time. The quake’s energy class was 8.6.

The earthquake was followed by repercussions through the cities of Shymkent and Taraz. Shocks of the earthquake were recorder on the border with China and in Almaty region.