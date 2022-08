16 August 2022 08:51

Earthquake hits near Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan recorded 3.5-magnitude earthquake 125km southeast of Almaty, in the territory of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The quake hit on August 16 at 00:24 am at a depth of 15km. The coordinates of the epicenter are 43.75° north latitude, 78.26° east longitude.