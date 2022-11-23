Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Earthquake hits near Almaty, the third in two days

    23 November 2022, 12:37

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the MPV scale has been recorded in the territory of Kazakhstan by seismological stations, Kazinform reports.

    The epicenter of the quake was located in the territory of Kazakhstan, 264km northeast of Almaty city.

    The earthquake hit at a depth of 15km at 11:06 am Almaty time.

    Two more earthquakes were reported near Almaty on Tuesday morning, one of which hit 120 km south of the city and the second one was registered northeast of the city.


    Photo: static.vkurse.kz
    Almaty Natural disasters Kazakhstan Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    One more earthquake recorded near Almaty
    Quake recorded 264 km northeastwards Almaty
    5.6-magnitude earthquake hits western Indonesia
    Quake recorded 285 km southeastwards Almaty
    Popular
    1 How many foreign journalists visited Tokayev’s campaign headquarters?
    2 Int’l observers paid visits to Tokayev’s campaign headquarters during presidential election
    3 Kazakhstan 2nd at Junior Women’s Epee World Cup in Tashkent
    4 COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    5 Russia records 4,460 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center