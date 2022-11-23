Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Earthquake hits near Almaty, the third in two days

23 November 2022, 12:37
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the MPV scale has been recorded in the territory of Kazakhstan by seismological stations, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located in the territory of Kazakhstan, 264km northeast of Almaty city.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 15km at 11:06 am Almaty time.

Two more earthquakes were reported near Almaty on Tuesday morning, one of which hit 120 km south of the city and the second one was registered northeast of the city.


Photo: static.vkurse.kz

