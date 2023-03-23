Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan after series of quakes in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the MPV scale was registered southwest of Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The epicenter of the earthquake was situated in the territory of Kyrgyzstan, 209 km southwest of Almaty city in Kazakhstan.

The quake hit at a depth of 5 km at 5:03 am Almaty time.

Earlier Kazinform reported that the Kazakh cities of Taraz and Shymkent as well as Turkistan region had felt tremors measuring 2-3 on the MPV scale of the quake centered in Tajikistan.

A series of earthquakes hit not only Tajikistan, but also several cities in Uzbekistan.



