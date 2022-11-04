Earthquake hits 320km away from Almaty

4 November 2022, 14:16

Earthquake hits 320km away from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The seismological stations network of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies has recorded an earthquake 320km away from Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The 3.9Mquake occurred November 4, at 01:06:45 pm Almaty time, at a depth of 15km, 320km to the southeast of Almaty, in the territory of China. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.09° north latitude, 80.50° east longitude.

