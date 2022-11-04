Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Earthquake hits 320km away from Almaty

4 November 2022, 14:16
Earthquake hits 320km away from Almaty
4 November 2022, 14:16

Earthquake hits 320km away from Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The seismological stations network of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies has recorded an earthquake 320km away from Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The 3.9Mquake occurred November 4, at 01:06:45 pm Almaty time, at a depth of 15km, 320km to the southeast of Almaty, in the territory of China. The coordinates of the epicenter are 42.09° north latitude, 80.50° east longitude.


Photo: images1.ynet.co.il

Related news
2 earthquakes recorded southeast of Almaty
Quake recorded in Kyrgyzstan
Quake recorded in the territory of Kazakhstan
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
5 November 18. Today's Birthdays

News