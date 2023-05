Earthquake hits 272km south of Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 4.4 on MPV scale hit 272 kilometers south of Almaty on Monday, Kazinform learned from the LLP Seismic Trial Field Expedition.

The quake occurred at 06:54 pm Almaty time, in the territory of China. The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers. Its coordinates are 40.91° north latitude, 78.05° east longitude.