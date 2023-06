ALMATY. KAZINFORM A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit in 251km to the north from Almaty, in the terriroty of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to the Seismological Stations Network, the quake was registered October 28 at 05:27:29pm Almaty time.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 15km. The coordinates of the epicenter are 45.38° north latitude, 77.77° east longitude.