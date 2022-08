Earthquake hit 441 km away from Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM An earthquake measuring 4.8-magnitude on the Richter scale hit 441 km southwest of Almaty, the Seismological Stations Network of Kazakhstan informs.

The epicenter of the quake was in the territory of China. The coordinates of the epicenter are 39.73° north latitude and 74.37° east longitude.

