Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Earth Hour 2021 to be marked digitally: WWF

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
26 February 2021, 15:49
Earth Hour 2021 to be marked digitally: WWF

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Earth Hour, a flagship global environmental movement of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), is going to be marked digitally this year on March 27 at 8:30 p.m. local time around the globe, WWF announced on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

WWF said in a media statement that as COVID-19 restrictions continue in most parts of the world, the virtual event will bring together millions of people from around the world to shine a spotlight on the urgent need to address nature loss and climate change.

«With evidence pointing towards a close link between nature's destruction and rising incidences of infectious disease outbreaks like COVID-19, Earth Hour 2021 will unite people online to speak up for nature,» the statement read.

The statement added that the occurrence of several catastrophic incidents last year -- including extreme weather events, devastating wildfires and the COVID-19 outbreak -- highlighted that preventing nature loss is crucial for safeguarding our future.

Started in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment. The most typical celebration of the event is to switch off the lights for an hour so as to draw public attention to the environmental crisis.

To take part in the virtual Earth Hour event this year, WWF said that it encourages people to raise awareness and create the same unmissable sight online, to share as much as possible a «must-watch video» that will be posted on WWF social media pages.

«Our goal is simple: put the spotlight on our planet and make it the most watched video in the world on March 27 so that as many people as possible hear our message,» WWF said on its official website.

Environment   Events   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023