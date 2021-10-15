Go to the main site
    Earnings of Kazakhstanis grew over 13 times over years of independence

    15 October 2021, 13:30

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The income of Kazakhstanis grew more than 13 times over the years of independence,» Kazakh Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said.

    «Formation of the middle class as a social basis and driver of the economic and social modernization is the important change. Over the years of independence, the average income of Kazakhstanis increased more than 13 times. The class of entrepreneurs is also growing. The number of private businesses as of September 1 this year made 1.4 mln,» he told the VII Congress of Sociologists of Kazakhstan.

    Urbanization, according to him, is a significant trend which influences social stratification of Kazakhstani society. The urban population grew from 9 to 11 mln over the years of independence. For the past three decades the country’s demographic profile, its ethnic composition, have changed. The new language environment has appeared. The share of population speaking Kazakh reached 86%. The same, 92% of Kazakhstanis can speak Russian.

    «We are the young nation. The average age of Kazakhstanis is 32. The same time the life expectancy is keep growing the countrywide,» he added.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

