Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 441.11 eur/kzt 485.4

    rub/kzt 4.88 cny/kzt 61.26
Weather:
Astana+30+32℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Early voting in presidential elections in Uzbekistan kicks off

    28 June 2023, 13:21

    BAKU. KAZINFORM - Early voting in the presidential elections has kicked off in Uzbekistan, Trend.az reports.

    The early voting will take place from June 28 through July 5, as announced by the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan.

    The actual election day is scheduled for July 9.

    The upcoming presidential elections will be the first to take place after the amendments to the constitution based on the results of the referendum held on April 30, 2023 entered in force. These amendments entail an extension of the president's term from 5 to 7 years.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Uzbekistan eyes to create major assembly plants for agricultural machinery in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan
    Uzbekistan to hold Festival of Laughter to popularize Askiya verbal folk art
    Popular
    1 Death toll in Kenya from starvation cult climbs to 372
    2 Main library of Spain replenished with works of Kazakh literature
    3 Head of State extends Bastille Day congratulations to French President
    4 July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Unsteady weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 14