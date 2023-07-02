Go to the main site
    Early voting for presidential election ongoing in Uzbekistan

    2 July 2023, 17:00

    TASHKENT. KAZINFORM From June 28 through July 5, Uzbekistan holds early voting for the presidential election, Kazinform reports.

    In accordance with the Election Code, those voters who cannot be at the place of residence on Election Day July 9 (business trip, vacation, treatment, travel abroad, etc.) are enabled to make their choice ahead of schedule. Early voting began ten days before the election on June 28 and will end three days before the general voting day - on July 5.

    According to the Central Election Commission, the polling stations operate from 09:00 am till 06:00 pm on workdays and from 11:00 am to 05:00 pm at weekends and on holidays.

    The early presidential election in Uzbekistan is slated for July 9, 2023.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

