Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

Early voter turnout reaches 22.7% in Belarus

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 August 2020, 17:37
Early voter turnout reaches 22.7% in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM – An estimated 22.47 percent of voters turned out for the first three days of early voting ahead of the 9 August presidential election in Belarus, BelTA learned from the website of the Central Election Commission of Belarus.

On 4-6 August a total of 20.45 percent of ballots were cast in Brest Oblast, with 21.18 percent cast in Vitebsk Oblast. Turnout made up 30.22% in Gomel Oblast, 20.05% in Grodno Oblast, 20.84% in Minsk Oblast, 26.14% in Mogilev Oblast, and 18.89% in Minsk.

The total number of eligible voters is 6,836,585 people.

Early voting started on 4 August and will last through 8 August inclusively.


Belarus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region