Early September snow falls in mountainous areas of E Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 September 2020, 13:37
EAST KAZAKHSTAN REGION. KAZINFORM – Show fell in three districts of East Kazakhstan region: Katon-Karagay, Kurchumsk and nearby Ridder city last night, Kazinform cites Altaynews.kz.

Up to 12 centimeters of snow fell in the area of Urunchaika village located within the Markakolsk reserve on the shores of Lake Markakol.

The national weather forecaster noted that snow was not expected to fall early even though such a natural phenomenon is typical in the mountainous areas of East Kazakhstan region.

According to the forecaster, low temperatures and strong wind are to batter the region in the coming days.



