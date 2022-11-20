Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Early presidential election of Kazakhstan conducted in Türkiye

20 November 2022, 18:00
ANKARA. KAZINFORM Voting is being conducted at all three election stations opened at diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan in Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The voting started at 07:00 a.m. to run until 08:00 p.m.

Above 1,000 voters are expected to take the vote in Ankara, some 600 in Istanbul and Antalya.


