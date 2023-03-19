Go to the main site
    Early parliamentary elections: Erlan Koshanov casts his vote

    19 March 2023, 08:57

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – AMANAT Party Chairman Erlan Koshanov voted at the early parliamentary elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    After casting his vote at one of the polling stations in Astana, Koshanov praised the organization of elections and high voter turnout.

    He went on to express confidence that the ongoing elections will be fair and transparent.

    «The newly elected deputies will decide who is going to be the next Majilis Speaker,» Koshanov added.

    Earlier it was reported that all 10,146 polling stations had opened their doors across Kazakhstan. 18 polling stations at the Kazakh diplomatic missions have opened in foreign countries. 59 polling stations abroad are expected to start their work later.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

