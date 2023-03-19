Go to the main site
    Early parliamentary elections: Baitaq Party Chairman votes

    19 March 2023, 10:13

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Baitaq Party Azamatkhan Amirtayev voted at the early parliamentary elections underway in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    To cast his vote, Azamatkhan Amirtayev arrived at the polling station №52 in Astana.

    Commenting on the voter turnout, he said it is quite high and expressed confidence that the elections will be held fairly and the most deserving candidates will win people’s trust.

    «Those who will be elected as the deputies of Majilis and maslikhats will serve for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan,» he added.

    Over 12 million people are eligible to vote in the ongoing elections with the highest number of potential voters - 1,177,507 - in Turkestan region and the lowest number - 138,277 in Ulytau region.

    Earlier it was reported that all 10,146 polling stations had opened their doors across Kazakhstan. 18 polling stations at the Kazakh diplomatic missions have opened in foreign countries. 59 polling stations abroad are expected to start their work later.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

