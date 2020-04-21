Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EAEU vice premiers to hold talks on gas transportation tariffs

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 April 2020, 10:25
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The vice premiers of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will hold another round of talks on gas transportation tariffs in the EAEU market on 22 April, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), BelTA reports.

«Members of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission took part in a video conference meeting on 20 April to harmonize issues related to strategic areas of the Eurasian economic integration through 2025. The constructive dialogue helped make progress on three out of the four issues. Those matters included the liberalization of international road transport of goods in order to deepen cooperation in the transport sector, the formation of flexible mechanisms for targeted assistance to economic development of the Union, as well as the expansion of economic cooperation in healthcare,» the EEC said.

The issue of tariff formation for gas transportation services in the EAEU gas market remains unresolved. «Plans are in place to discuss it at a working meeting of the EEC Council on 22 April and then submit it for consideration at an extraordinary meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council which is to be held on 23 April in the format of a video conference,» the EEC said.


