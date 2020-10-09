Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Eurasian Economic Union

    EAEU to study COVID-19 Free Travel initiative

    9 October 2020, 23:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council instructed to examine the COVID-10 Free Travel initiative put forward by the Eurasian Development Bank, reads a press release by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) issued after the meeting in Yerevan. Yet no details about this initiative have been provided, BelTA has learned.

    The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council considered the epidemiological situation and the resumption of passenger traffic in the Eurasian Economic Union. The heads of government of the EAEU countries heard reports from Anna Popova, Chairperson of the Council of Heads of Authorized Bodies in the Field of Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare of the Population of the EAEU States, and also Viktor Nazarenko, Member of the Board (Minister) for Technical Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission, BelTA reports.

    The council [of Heads of Authorized Bodies in the Field of Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare of the Population of the EAEU States] has been tasked with reviewing the COVID-19 Free Travel initiative of the Eurasian Development Bank and submit proposals at the next meeting of the EEC Board. The parties also supported the proposal to hold an international conference in St. Petersburg in December to discuss concerted measures to rebuild from COVID-19 in the EAEU,» the EEC said.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published