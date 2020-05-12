Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Eurasian Economic Union

    EAEU to set up association of youth self-government bodies

    12 May 2020, 22:55

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - An association of youth self-government bodies will be set up in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This idea was put forward during a video conference of the Association of Youth Governments of Russia and youth organizations of the EAEU member states with the participation of Belarus' BRSM Youth Union, BelTA learned from Olesya Sazankova, international youth cooperation coordinator of the BRSM Central Committee.

    «The video conference to discuss projects of the association together with youth organizations of the EAEU member states took place on 12 May. It brought together representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia,» Olesya Sazankova said. «During the conference, the parties suggested establishing the EAEU association of youth self-government bodies. Youth organizations of the five countries intend to implement joint projects,» she added.

    The BRSM and Russia's Association of Youth Governments established cooperation in 2019 by signing a cooperation agreement. The organizations take part in international projects and improve communication between the youth. The Association of Youth Governments of Russia was set up in 2009. Its youth governments and initiative groups unite 4,000 members in 72 federal subjects of Russia.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published