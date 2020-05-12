Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EAEU to set up association of youth self-government bodies

12 May 2020, 22:55
MINSK. KAZINFORM - An association of youth self-government bodies will be set up in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). This idea was put forward during a video conference of the Association of Youth Governments of Russia and youth organizations of the EAEU member states with the participation of Belarus' BRSM Youth Union, BelTA learned from Olesya Sazankova, international youth cooperation coordinator of the BRSM Central Committee.

«The video conference to discuss projects of the association together with youth organizations of the EAEU member states took place on 12 May. It brought together representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia,» Olesya Sazankova said. «During the conference, the parties suggested establishing the EAEU association of youth self-government bodies. Youth organizations of the five countries intend to implement joint projects,» she added.

The BRSM and Russia's Association of Youth Governments established cooperation in 2019 by signing a cooperation agreement. The organizations take part in international projects and improve communication between the youth. The Association of Youth Governments of Russia was set up in 2009. Its youth governments and initiative groups unite 4,000 members in 72 federal subjects of Russia.


