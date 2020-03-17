Go to the main site
    EAEU to launch joint measures to fight coronavirus spread

    17 March 2020, 16:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Council of the European Economic Commission took a decision to slash to zero or run down the duties on some medical goods used for prevention and fight with the coronavirus spread, Kazinform reports citing the EEC press service.

    The decision was adopted following the consideration of the propositions submitted by Armenia and Kyrgyzstan on elaboration of coordinated measures and recommendations due to the COVID-19 spread.

    As Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the EEC Board, noted, in the nearest time the experts of the sides will agree on a certain list of goods required for the prevention of the infection spread.

    Besides, the members of the Council commissioned the EEC Board to establish a working group to develop prompt measures and exchange information in order to ensure macroeconomic stability, mutual trade in commodities and freedom of movement of workforce in the EAEU space amid coronavirus outbreak.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

