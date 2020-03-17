Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

EAEU to launch joint measures to fight coronavirus spread

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 March 2020, 16:04
EAEU to launch joint measures to fight coronavirus spread

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Council of the European Economic Commission took a decision to slash to zero or run down the duties on some medical goods used for prevention and fight with the coronavirus spread, Kazinform reports citing the EEC press service.

The decision was adopted following the consideration of the propositions submitted by Armenia and Kyrgyzstan on elaboration of coordinated measures and recommendations due to the COVID-19 spread.

As Mikhail Myasnikovich, Chairman of the EEC Board, noted, in the nearest time the experts of the sides will agree on a certain list of goods required for the prevention of the infection spread.

Besides, the members of the Council commissioned the EEC Board to establish a working group to develop prompt measures and exchange information in order to ensure macroeconomic stability, mutual trade in commodities and freedom of movement of workforce in the EAEU space amid coronavirus outbreak.

photo


Eurasian Economic Union   Pneumonia in China  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region