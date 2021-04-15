EAEU to launch 11 digital transport corridor services

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) plans to launch 11 services for the operation of digital transport corridors of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), BelTA learned from the EEC press service following the meeting of the EEC delegation, headed by member of the Board (Minister) of Energy and Infrastructure Emil Kaikiev, with Deputy Chairperson of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Tigran Sargsyan.

The meeting addressed issues related to the financing of transport infrastructure projects by the bank, the development of an ecosystem of digital transport corridors and common energy markets of the Eurasian Economic Union, BelTA reports.

«Strategic areas for the development of Eurasian economic integration till 2025 establish that integration priorities are the formation of common energy markets, development of exchange trade, development of a single transport space on the principles of competition, as well as Eurasian digital ecosystems, including using the integrated information system of the union,» said Emil Kaikiev.

«The bank is ready to participate in projects aimed at integrating the union. We are currently working on the digitalization of common transport and energy markets,» Tigran Sargsyan said.

Implementation of program documents on the development of the ecosystem of digital transport corridors is already in progress. «Plans are in place to launch 11 services, the purpose of which is the application of electronic document management and electronic protocol of weight and balance control, reservation of the queue in the road border crossing point of the EAEU states. The ecosystem of digital transport corridors will create conditions for wide access to software products and resources for participants of the transport market, and will contribute to increase of cargo traffic in the union,» the EEC said.

The Bank's intentions to participate in the events held by the Ministry for Energy and Infrastructure to implement the strategic directions of Eurasian economic integration till 2025 were confirmed at the meeting.



