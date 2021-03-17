EAEU to hold summits in Nur-Sultan, Kazan in April-May

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The presidents of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will meet in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan in May and the EAEU prime ministers - in Russia's Kazan in April, Aide to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Iya Malkina told a press briefing on 17 March, BelTA has learned.

The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be hosted by Nur-Sultan on 21 May. «The heads of state will review the operation of the common services market, competition in cross-border markets, trade and economic cooperation with the EAEU main partners, and other matters,» Iya Malkina said, BelTA reports.

Plans are in place to co-locate the Eurasian Economic Forum with the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting. «We are currently mulling over the format of the forum,» Iya Malkina added.

The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will convene in Kazan on 30 April. «The prime ministers are expected to consider the industrial cooperation guidelines till 2025, the strategic document on the EAEU industrial policy, the roadmap to ensure free movement of organic agricultural products in the EAEU, and other matters,» Iya Malkina noted.



