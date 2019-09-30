Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EAEU, Singapore to sign free trade agreement in Yerevan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
30 September 2019, 16:10
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held in Yerevan on 1 October. Taking part in the session will be the EAEU heads of state and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan, BelTA learned from the EEC press service.

«Taking part in the session will also be Moldova President Igor Dodon as the head of the observer state at the EAEU, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Iran President Hassan Rouhani as guests of honor,» the EEC noted. The agenda of the session includes international economic cooperation with third countries and associations, financial policy, energy industry, and so on. «Plans are in place to sign a free trade agreement, a framework agreement on comprehensive economic cooperation between the EAEU and Singapore. The documents will be signed by Chairman of the EEC Board Tigran Sargsyan, vice premiers of the EAEU member states, and Singapore Deputy Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam,» the press service said.

