Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Eurasian Economic Union

    EAEU, Singapore may sign free trade agreement on 1 October

    9 August 2019, 21:28

    CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM A free trade agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may be signed during a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan on 1 October, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said as he took part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on 9 August, BelTA has learned.


    «The Singaporeanprime minister confirmed that if the negotiation process is completed and thedraft agreement is harmonized on time, he will come to attend a session of theSupreme Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan and sign the [free trade]agreement,» Nikol Pashinyan said. In this regard, Nikol Pashinyan asked theEAEU colleagues to expedite the procedures related to the harmonization of thedraft agreement to have it signed in Yerevan on 1 October. By agreement withthe heads of the EAEU member states, the Iranian president has been invited toattend the Yerevan summit on 1 October, Nikol Pashinyan informed.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published