Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

EAEU, Singapore may sign free trade agreement on 1 October

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
9 August 2019, 21:28
EAEU, Singapore may sign free trade agreement on 1 October

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM A free trade agreement between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) may be signed during a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Yerevan on 1 October, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said as he took part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on 9 August, BelTA has learned.

«The Singaporean prime minister confirmed that if the negotiation process is completed and the draft agreement is harmonized on time, he will come to attend a session of the Supreme Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan and sign the [free trade] agreement,» Nikol Pashinyan said. In this regard, Nikol Pashinyan asked the EAEU colleagues to expedite the procedures related to the harmonization of the draft agreement to have it signed in Yerevan on 1 October. By agreement with the heads of the EAEU member states, the Iranian president has been invited to attend the Yerevan summit on 1 October, Nikol Pashinyan informed.

Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region