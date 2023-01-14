Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022

14 January 2023, 13:43
EAEU's agricultural output rises by 5.1% in Jan-Nov 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The EAEU countries' agricultural output in 11 months of 2022, has reached $154.8bln in 11 months of 2022, Kazinform learned from the EEC press service.

«In January-November 2022, the EAEU states manufactured agricultural products worth $154.6bln, which is 5.1% more compared to the same period in 2021. Growth is observed in Kazakhstan – 8.5%, Kyrgyzstan – 6.4%, Russia – 4.7%, Belarus – 3.5% and Armenia -0.5%,» the EEC informed.

Positive dynamics is explained by an increase in crop yield, primarily cereals and grain legumes. The production of the main livestock products rose as well.


Related news
Severe frosts persist in Zhetysu and Almaty regions – weather report for Jan 16
Weather alert issued for two regions
President Tokayev arrives in UAE
Теги:
Read also
Weather alert issued for two regions
President Tokayev arrives in UAE
Kazakhstan, Slovakia celebrate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Kazakh FM meets Ambassador of Malaysia
Daily COVID-19 count decreases twofold in Kazakhstan
Biathlete Vadim Kurales takes gold at Lake Placid FISU 2023 Games
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 15
Japan keen on further strengthening of multifaceted coop with Kazakhstan
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 15
2 Daily COVID-19 count decreases twofold in Kazakhstan
3 January 15. Today's Birthdays
4 January 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Kazakh FM meets Ambassador of Malaysia

News