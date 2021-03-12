Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

EAEU removes 16 barriers, obstacles in common market in 2020

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 March 2021, 22:37
EAEU removes 16 barriers, obstacles in common market in 2020

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) dismantled 16 barriers and restrictions on the common market in 2020, Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich said as he took part in the plenary session of the international economic forum «CIS – 30 years» on 12 March, BelTA has learned.

«The key element of proper operation of businesses is the absence of barriers to free movement of goods, services, and works on the EAEU markets,» Mikhail Myasnikovich said. «The EEC gives a lot of attention to this issue and pursues a purposeful policy to remove such obstacles. The number of restrictions in the EAEU register went down to 59 for the first time since 2016. In 2020, we dealt with the highest number of violations so far – 16 in total, including 13 barriers and three restrictions with the features of a barrier, which was up by 45% over 2019,» he added.

Unfortunately, new restrictions emerge in the EAEU due to activities of its member states, Mikhail Myasnikovich noted. The EEC has developed and put into practice a new methodology and our efforts to find and remove such restrictions have shown that it was a timely step, he added.


Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region