EAEU removes 16 barriers, obstacles in common market in 2020

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) dismantled 16 barriers and restrictions on the common market in 2020, Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich said as he took part in the plenary session of the international economic forum «CIS – 30 years» on 12 March, BelTA has learned.

«The key element of proper operation of businesses is the absence of barriers to free movement of goods, services, and works on the EAEU markets,» Mikhail Myasnikovich said. «The EEC gives a lot of attention to this issue and pursues a purposeful policy to remove such obstacles. The number of restrictions in the EAEU register went down to 59 for the first time since 2016. In 2020, we dealt with the highest number of violations so far – 16 in total, including 13 barriers and three restrictions with the features of a barrier, which was up by 45% over 2019,» he added.

Unfortunately, new restrictions emerge in the EAEU due to activities of its member states, Mikhail Myasnikovich noted. The EEC has developed and put into practice a new methodology and our efforts to find and remove such restrictions have shown that it was a timely step, he added.