Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Eurasian Economic Union

    EAEU purely economic association: Kazakh PM

    31 January 2020, 18:34

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – At the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty city Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin highlighted that the Eurasian Economic Union is a purely economic association, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh Premier noted that 2019 year was quite important and fruitful for the EAEU development. First of all, the EAEU marked its 5th anniversary.

    Mamin reminded that a number of important documents in the sphere of maritime traffic, energy and financial markets was signed by the EAEU member states.

    Askar Mamin continued by reminding those present that the EAEU is a purely economic association and it can counter negative outside challenges only through joint productive work. «Kazakhstan is committed to active work, search of new sources of growth and strengthening of relations within the EAEU,» Mamin added.

    Earlier it was reported that Almaty welcomed the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Commission with the participation of the heads of government of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Moldova (observer country).


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published