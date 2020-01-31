EAEU purely economic association: Kazakh PM

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – At the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty city Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin highlighted that the Eurasian Economic Union is a purely economic association, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh Premier noted that 2019 year was quite important and fruitful for the EAEU development. First of all, the EAEU marked its 5th anniversary.

Mamin reminded that a number of important documents in the sphere of maritime traffic, energy and financial markets was signed by the EAEU member states.

Askar Mamin continued by reminding those present that the EAEU is a purely economic association and it can counter negative outside challenges only through joint productive work. «Kazakhstan is committed to active work, search of new sources of growth and strengthening of relations within the EAEU,» Mamin added.

Earlier it was reported that Almaty welcomed the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Commission with the participation of the heads of government of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Moldova (observer country).



