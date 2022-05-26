Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EAEU proved its effectiveness amid most challenging geopolitical conditions – Tokayev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
26 May 2022, 17:22
BISHKEK. KAZINFORM – The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has proved its effectiveness even amid the most challenging geopolitical conditions, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek, the Kazakh leader emphasized that the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has proved its effectiveness, even amid the most challenging geopolitical conditions that we are witnessing today.

President Tokayev reminded that the Union was established in order to create favorable conditions for free trade between its member states.

The Head of State stressed that despite some differences between the member states on specific issues which may occur as in any other economic or international organization the EAEU operates quite successfully.

He went on to add that the Eurasian Economic Commission also functions effectively. When talking about the idea to delegate some additional powers to the Commission, President Tokayev said gradual approach is needed.

The Kazakh President also pointed out that Kazakhstan has always been committed to expanding the Eurasian integration and will continue to work with all member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

It bears to remind that Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying an official visit to Bishkek at the invitation of his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyk Japarov.


