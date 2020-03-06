EAEU prime ministers to meet in Minsk on 10 April

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council with the participation of the prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will take place in Minsk on 10 April, Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said as he met with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich in Moscow on 6 March, BelTA has learned.

«We need to complete the work on the draft Eurasian integration strategy through 2025 and discuss it at the meeting of the Intergovernmental Council in Minsk on 10 April,» Mikhail Mishustin said. The Russian prime minister hailed dynamics in Eurasian integration.

«The legal framework of the union has been developed. The Eurasian Economic Commission has been vested with powerful authorities. Progress has been made in the development of common markets and the establishment of production and supply chains. Work is underway to ensure the free movement of goods, services, capital and workforce,» the Russian prime minister said.

According to Mikhail Mishustin, the EEC board has been tasked with coordinating joint efforts of the EAEU member states to expand economic cooperation. It is also worth considering integration in new sectors, first of all, in digital economy.

«We are absolutely open to new initiatives to improve the operation of the EAEU bodies. Russia is ready to undertake all necessary commitments, if you want, the functions of a driver behind the Eurasian integration,» Mikhail Mishustin said.



