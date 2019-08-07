EAEU prime ministers to meet in Issyk-Kul for Intergovernmental Council

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The anniversary meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council with the participation of heads of government of the Eurasian Economic Union member states will take place in Cholpon-Ata town, Issyk-Kul Oblast on Aug. 9, 2019, KABAR reports.

The press service of the Government reported that the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting will be held in narrow and extended formats.

The agenda of the meeting includes 15 issues, including those related to cross-border cooperation, joint forecasts for the development of the agro-industrial complex, regulation of the alcoholic beverage market, distribution of import customs duties between the budgets of the EAEU member states in 2018 and other relevant issues.

A number of documents will be signed at the end of the meeting.

EAEU prime ministers are expected to meet with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

In addition, bilateral meetings of heads of government are expected within the framework of the meeting.