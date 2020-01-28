EAEU prime ministers to meet in Almaty on Jan 31

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – A session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan on 31 January, the press service of the Russian government told BelTA.

The agenda of the meeting includes the operation of the Eurasian Economic Union, further improvement of the union's legal framework. Close attention will be paid to removing barriers on the domestic market of the Eurasian Economic Union, to the integration of national information systems, interaction in the area of customs regulations and the formation of common markets.

Participants of the meeting are also expected to discuss initiatives in favor of expanding the use of national currencies in the Eurasian space and improving the application of protective measures taking into account international practices and the experience of multilateral integration associations. The forum Digital Future of Global Economy will take place in Almaty alongside the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Kazinform refers to BelTA.



