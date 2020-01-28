Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Eurasian Economic Union

EAEU prime ministers to meet in Almaty on Jan 31

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
28 January 2020, 18:07
EAEU prime ministers to meet in Almaty on Jan 31

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – A session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will take place in Almaty, Kazakhstan on 31 January, the press service of the Russian government told BelTA.

The agenda of the meeting includes the operation of the Eurasian Economic Union, further improvement of the union's legal framework. Close attention will be paid to removing barriers on the domestic market of the Eurasian Economic Union, to the integration of national information systems, interaction in the area of customs regulations and the formation of common markets.

Participants of the meeting are also expected to discuss initiatives in favor of expanding the use of national currencies in the Eurasian space and improving the application of protective measures taking into account international practices and the experience of multilateral integration associations. The forum Digital Future of Global Economy will take place in Almaty alongside the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region