EAEU prime ministers adopt plan of action against COVID-19

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council approved a comprehensive plan of action in healthcare and hygiene to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Eurasian Economic Union at a meeting in Minsk on 17 July, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

«The parties are set to exchange information, implement an agreed algorithm to respond to outbreaks of infectious diseases, jointly develop recommendations for laboratory research,» the EEC said. «Joint scientific studies have been planned to ensure access to quality, safe, and effective diagnostics and vaccines and tools to combat infectious diseases.»

Plans are in place to hold joint exercises of specialists in the EAEU states to work out the response to outbreaks of known and new infectious diseases, and to share the official information on registered manufacturers of medical products necessary to fight dangerous infections.

«The plan of action will help strengthen the unified capacity of the EAEU healthcare system which will be needed not only to fight against COVID-19 but also other infectious diseases. Joint activities envisaged in the plan will help prevent possible future epidemics,» the EEC said.

Source: BelTA