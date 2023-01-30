Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EAEU PMs to take part in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session in Almaty

30 January 2023, 16:22
EAEU PMs to take part in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Almaty is set to host the regular session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and annual Digital Almaty 2023 Forum, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Attending the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be heads of governments of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia as well as the chairman of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Representatives of the EAEU observer states, CIS Secretary General and heads of the Eurasian Development Bank and the Eurasian Stabilization and Development Fund were invited to attend as well, according to official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadiyarov.

In his words, the agenda of the upcoming event will pay utmost attention to the issues of trade and economic cooperation, technical regulation, EAEU integrated information system and other topics.

On Day 2, EAEU prime ministers are expected to take part in the plenary session of the annual Digital Almaty Forum traditionally bringing together prominent political and public figures, heads of large digital companies, and captains of IT industry.


