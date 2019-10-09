EAEU plans to build industrial infrastructure in Egypt

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Union member states plan to build joint industrial infrastructure in Egypt. This issue will be addressed by the EAEU Industrial Policy Council during a session in Cairo on 9 October, BelTA has learned from Aleksandr Subbotin, Member of the Board (Minister) for Industry and Agribusiness of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The EAEU Industrial Policy Council is set to discuss the establishment of joint industrial infrastructure by the EAEU member states in the territory of third countries, to examine the proposal to compile an Eurasian interstate program to improve efficiency and security of energy facilities in the EAEU and to consider the proposals on the assessment of the EAEU industrial sectors to define the line of work of competence centers and to improve the technological level of priority industries of the EAEU. «We expect that joint industrial infrastructure built by the EAEU in Egypt will help us promote our products in Africa and the Middle East,» Aleksandr Subbotin said. The session of the EAEU Industrial Policy Council will take place on the sidelines of the Big Industrial Week International Industrial and Technology Trade Show and Forum due in Cairo on 9 October. The forum will feature representatives of businesses and enterprises, heads of relevant ministries, departments of the EAEU member states.