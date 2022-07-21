Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • EAEU passenger traffic rises by 9.6% in Jan-May 2022

    21 July 2022 07:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Passenger traffic in the Eurasian Economic Union in January-May 2022 has reached 200bln700mln pkm having increased by 9.6% against the same period in 2021, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

    The volume of passenger transportations made 7bln400mln people that is 6.1% higher than in January-May 2021.

    According to the data provided by the EEC, cargo turnover in the EAEU in this period made 2trln700bln tkm which is 1.9% more compared to the same period in 2021.


    #Statistics #Eurasian Economic Union #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    EEC gives recommendations to develop interregional cooperation in EAEU
    Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover reaches $10bn in 5mths of 2022
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases