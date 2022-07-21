Qazaq TV
EAEU passenger traffic rises by 9.6% in Jan-May 2022
21 July 2022 07:55

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Passenger traffic in the Eurasian Economic Union in January-May 2022 has reached 200bln700mln pkm having increased by 9.6% against the same period in 2021, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The volume of passenger transportations made 7bln400mln people that is 6.1% higher than in January-May 2021.

According to the data provided by the EEC, cargo turnover in the EAEU in this period made 2trln700bln tkm which is 1.9% more compared to the same period in 2021.



