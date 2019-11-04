EAEU open to signing free trade deals with Asian countries - Russian PM

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM Brunei, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand and the Philippines have expressed interest in signing free trade agreements with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the 14th East Asia Summit in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok on Monday, TASS reports.

«The Eurasian Economic Union has experience in creating a common market and I would like to point out that the Union is open to cooperation with all interested partners,» he said. «We welcome the interest that Brunei, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand and the Philippines have shown,» Medvedev added.

He noted that free trade agreements had already been signed with Vietnam, Singapore and China, talks were underway with India.

The Russian prime minister emphasized the need to combine the potential of ASEAN, EAEU countries and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He also stressed that the 2016 Russia-ASEAN Summit had supported the idea of establishing a broad Eurasian partnership.