EAEU online summit agenda to include 15 issues

MINSK. KAZINFORM A meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council with the participation of the heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be held in the format of a video conference on 21 May, BelTA learned from the website of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The event is also expected to be attended by Honorary Chairman of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the presidents of Cuba and Uzbekistan, the observer states at the EAEU, BelTA reports.

The agenda includes 15 issues. The heads of state of the Eurasian Economic Union will be briefed on the implementation of the instructions of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of 11 December 2020 on the work done to agree on approaches to pricing and tariff setting in the EAEU common gas market, and the issue related to setting the tariff for gas transportation from third countries.

High on the agenda is also cooperation between the EAEU member states in the production of medicines and pharmaceutical substances for medical use.

The heads of state are expected to consider reports on the work done in 2020 to remove barriers on the EAEU internal market, the results of monitoring over the implementation of the provisions stipulated by the rules of regulation of trade in services, institutions and activities in 2019-2020, the implementation of the main areas of international activities of the EAEU in 2020, the EEC annual report on the state of competition in cross-border markets and measures taken to eliminate violations of the general rules of competition in 2020.

The members of the Supreme Council are set to consider the main guidelines of macroeconomic policy of the member states for 2021-2022, a list of measures aimed at the unification of the EAEU states' legislation in the area of testing varieties and seed production of agricultural plants, changes in the liberalization plan for the property assessment services sector, approved by the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on 26 December 2016, the agreement to carry out joint control activities on the issues of compliance with the procedure of distribution of import customs duties and their transfer to the budgets of the EAEU member states.

The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be presented candidates for new members of the EEC Board from Kyrgyzstan - Maksat Mamytkanov as Minister of Customs Cooperation instead of Oleg Pankratov and Temirbek Asanbekov as Minister of Energy and Infrastructure instead of Emil Kaikiev.



