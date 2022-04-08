Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Eurasian Economic Union

    EAEU leaders to attend Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek in May

    8 April 2022, 10:55

    MINSK. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Forum will be held in the run-up to the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek on 26-27 May, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) told BelTA citing the head of the EEC operational headquarters for organizing the forum, Director of the Protocol and Organizational Support Department of the EEC Daniyar Turusbekov.

    «All the countries have confirmed the date and venue of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session. At present, the the Kyrgyz Republic and the commission are actively working on organizing the event,» Daniyar Turusbekov said, BelTA reports.

    He noted that a plenary session with the participation of the heads of state of the EAEU, six panel sessions and an exhibition of agro-industrial products of the EAEU countries are to be held on the sidelines of the forum.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Kyrgyzstan Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published