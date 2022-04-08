Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
EAEU leaders to attend Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek in May

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
8 April 2022, 10:55
MINSK. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Forum will be held in the run-up to the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Bishkek on 26-27 May, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) told BelTA citing the head of the EEC operational headquarters for organizing the forum, Director of the Protocol and Organizational Support Department of the EEC Daniyar Turusbekov.

«All the countries have confirmed the date and venue of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session. At present, the the Kyrgyz Republic and the commission are actively working on organizing the event,» Daniyar Turusbekov said, BelTA reports.

He noted that a plenary session with the participation of the heads of state of the EAEU, six panel sessions and an exhibition of agro-industrial products of the EAEU countries are to be held on the sidelines of the forum.


