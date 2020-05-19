Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    EAEU integration should take due account of national legal system peculiarities

    19 May 2020, 18:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The EAEU integration work should take due account of national legal system peculiarities», President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held via a videoconference.

    «The integration should adhere to the principle of essential sufficiency while considering harmonization, unification of national legislations,» the President noted.

    He stressed that is it important to take into account that competent bodies, under the agreements concluded earlier, have a wide scope for administrative cooperation, to exchange information on violations and violators, take joint efforts to prevent trans-border threats, prevent violations and crimes.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani
    Kazakhstan attracted record $28bn in FDI in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published