Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

EAEU integration should take due account of national legal system peculiarities

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 May 2020, 18:16
EAEU integration should take due account of national legal system peculiarities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The EAEU integration work should take due account of national legal system peculiarities», President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held via a videoconference.

«The integration should adhere to the principle of essential sufficiency while considering harmonization, unification of national legislations,» the President noted.

He stressed that is it important to take into account that competent bodies, under the agreements concluded earlier, have a wide scope for administrative cooperation, to exchange information on violations and violators, take joint efforts to prevent trans-border threats, prevent violations and crimes.


President of Kazakhstan    Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region