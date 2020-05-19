EAEU integration should take due account of national legal system peculiarities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The EAEU integration work should take due account of national legal system peculiarities», President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council held via a videoconference.

«The integration should adhere to the principle of essential sufficiency while considering harmonization, unification of national legislations,» the President noted.

He stressed that is it important to take into account that competent bodies, under the agreements concluded earlier, have a wide scope for administrative cooperation, to exchange information on violations and violators, take joint efforts to prevent trans-border threats, prevent violations and crimes.