EAEU integration agenda to include humanitarian affairs

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A development strategy in the interests of people will be on the agenda of the 4th international exhibition forum Eurasian Week 2019 due in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek on 25-27 September, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), BELTA reports.

«The program of the Eurasian Week 2019 includes the panel session New Edges of the EAEU: A Development Strategy in the Interests of People scheduled for 26 September. The discussion will focus on matters of education, science, healthcare, tourism, and sport on the EAEU integration agenda. Participants of the session will also discuss implementation of promising projects in the listed areas which may help stimulate interest in integration processes among citizens,» the organizers noted.

Invited to take part in the discussion are ministers from the EAEU member states and representatives of academia, including Belarus Deputy Economy Minister Yelena Perminova, Advisor to the President of Kyrgyzstan Oleg Pankratov, Kyrgyzstan Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev, Chairperson of Armenia's State Tourism Committee Susanna Safaryan, Kyrgyzstan Minister of Education and Science Gulmira Kudaiberdiyeva, and others.

The EEC reminded that on 6 December 2018, the EAEU heads of state signed the declaration on further development of integration processes in the EAEU. One of the main provisions of the document is improving the level of prosperity of the EAEU citizens and making modern achievements in education, science, healthcare, tourism, and sport accessible.

The Eurasian Week is an annual event held by the EAEU member states and the EEC. In 2019, the event will focus on summarizing the results of the first five years since the signing of the EAEU Treaty. The agenda includes over 20 events divided into three sections: strategic, partner, and youth. The forum will bring together over 2,000 participants.

