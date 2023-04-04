Go to the main site
    EAEU, Indonesia start talks on free trade treaty

    4 April 2023, 21:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Jakarta hosted the first round of talks to conclude a treaty on free trade between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

    According to Anton Tsetsinovskiy, head of the Section of Special Issues of Trade Regulation of the Trade Policy Department of the EEC, in 2022 the mutual trade between the EAEU member countries and Indonesia rose by 58% compared with a year before.

    Further growth is expected by creating effective conditions for tapping into the export potential of the countries after the conclusion of a free trade treaty.

    Notably, the decision to launch talks was agreed by the Heads of the EAEU States in May last year.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Eurasian Economic Union
