Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

EAEU, Indonesia start talks on free trade treaty

Adlet Seilkhanov
4 April 2023, 21:16
EAEU, Indonesia start talks on free trade treaty Photo: eec.eaeunion.or

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Jakarta hosted the first round of talks to conclude a treaty on free trade between the Eurasian Economic Union and Indonesia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

According to Anton Tsetsinovskiy, head of the Section of Special Issues of Trade Regulation of the Trade Policy Department of the EEC, in 2022 the mutual trade between the EAEU member countries and Indonesia rose by 58% compared with a year before.

Further growth is expected by creating effective conditions for tapping into the export potential of the countries after the conclusion of a free trade treaty.

Notably, the decision to launch talks was agreed by the Heads of the EAEU States in May last year.


Eurasian Economic Union  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Kazakh President receives UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox